News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Law
Tag:
Law
Azerbaijan bans electronic cigarettes under new law
30 Dec 2025-13:25
Georgia moves to tighten protest rules amid renewed restrictions
09 Dec 2025-10:28
Georgian citizens abroad may lose voting rights under new amendments
18 Nov 2025-10:35
EU ambassador warns Georgia of final wake-up call on EU integration
13 Nov 2025-11:03
Battle for China's nuclear market: Rosatom vs. EDF
11 Mar 2025-06:00
Iran temporarily halts strict new headscarf law
18 Dec 2024-11:34
How to hold Armenia accountable for occupation: Reparations
29 Sep 2024-21:24
TikTok, ByteDance sue to block US law seeking sale or ban of app
08 May 2024-18:50
Putin signs law on electronic military summonses for people liable for military service
14 Apr 2023-12:57
Azerbaijan makes changes to Law 'On Prosecutor's Office'
08 Dec 2022-16:59
Latest News
Steam down: Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and more affected by outage
Internet, phone outages persist across Iran amid widespread protests
China’s car sales slow, but exports hit record high
El Clasico returns: Barcelona vs Madrid for Spanish Super Cup
Alphabet surpasses Apple in market value for first time since 2019
Ukraine urges UN action after Russian missile hits Lviv
South Korea’s Lee to visit Japan for talks with Takaichi
Man City sign winger Semenyo from Bournemouth
Ex-minister’s daughter, Congress leader’s son die in crash
Latvia mourns basketball legend Uljana Semjonova
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31