Switzerland reduces its investment in Azerbaijani economy by 3-fold

In 2023, Switzerland invested $70.6 million in the economy of Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

CBA says this is 3-fold less than in 2022.

During the reporting period, the total investment share of Switzerland in the economy of Azerbaijan decreased from 3.4% to 1.1%.

Last year, Azerbaijan invested $40.7 million in the Swiss economy. This is 15% more than the previous year.

During the year, the total investment share of Azerbaijan in the Swiss economy decreased from 2.4% to 1.3%.

