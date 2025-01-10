Switzerland seeks answers from Iran following tourist's death in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland has requested additional information from Iranian authorities following the arrest and subsequent death in prison of a Swiss citizen, the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced on Friday, News.az reports citing Reuters .

A Swiss national who was arrested in Iran and accused of spying took his own life in prison on Thursday, the chief justice of Iran's Semnan province was quoted as saying by the judiciary news agency Mizan.The FDFA said it had been informed by the Islamic Republic about the arrest of the 64-year-old man on Dec. 10 on suspicion of espionage.The man had been travelling in Iran as a tourist, and had not resided in Switzerland for almost 20 years, the FDFA said, adding he had been living in southern Africa.After being informed of the arrest, the Swiss embassy in Tehran had tried to get more information and speak with the man, a request that was denied due to the ongoing Iranian investigation."Switzerland is demanding that the Iranian authorities provide detailed information on the reasons for his arrest and a full investigation into the circumstances of his death," the FDFA said in a statement.The FDFA said it was also seeking the repatriation of the man's body, expected in the next few days.There are currently no other Swiss nationals in Iranian custody, it added.In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.Rights groups accuse Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran denies this.Switzerland plays an important intermediary role between Washington and Tehran as it represents American interests in Iran and shares messages between the two countries.

News.Az