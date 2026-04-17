Pakistani-flagged tanker moves through Hormuz with UAE crude

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A Pakistani-flagged tanker, Shalamar, has exited the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz carrying crude oil loaded from the United Arab Emirates, according to shipping data from Kpler and LSEG, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Aframax tanker left the waterway on Thursday with approximately 440,000 barrels of Abu Dhabi’s Das Blend crude, which had been loaded earlier this week, Kpler data showed.

The vessel is now en route to the port of Karachi, where it is expected to discharge its cargo on April 19, according to the same data.

Shalamar was one of two Pakistani tankers that entered the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday to load crude oil and petroleum products. Pakistan’s petroleum minister stated on Wednesday that the vessel had loaded crude from the UAE at an ADNOC terminal.

US Central Command said on X that 14 vessels have turned around in order to comply with a blockade at the direction of American forces after 72 hours of enforcement.

News.Az