China and US agree that stable trade relations benefit both countries and the world

China and US agree that stable trade relations benefit both countries and the world

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The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's third series of extravehicular activities on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The taikonaut trio Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang worked for roughly 5.5 hours and completed their tasks at 1:36 a.m. (Beijing Time), assisted by the space station's robotic arm and a team on Earth, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.



To date, Zhang Lu has conducted a total of 7 extravehicular activities, setting a new record for the most spacewalks by a Chinese taikonaut.

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News.Az