New Zealand opt to bat in first ODI against Bangladesh

There was a delay during the toss after Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons had to submit a revised team sheet to captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The change was later confirmed to involve Mustafizur Rahman being replaced by Shoriful Islam, with Mustafizur ruled out after suffering a knee injury.

The late adjustment led to Bangladesh fielding a three-man pace attack consisting of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are fielding a significantly changed side with eight alterations from their previous ODI against India in January. Latham is leading the side with only Henry Nicholls, Will Young and Jayden Lennox retained from that match. Latham himself returns to ODI cricket after a long absence, with his last appearance coming in November 2025.

The squad changes are partly due to the New Zealand A team currently touring Sri Lanka for first-class and one-day matches, while 18 New Zealand players are also involved in the IPL and PSL.

Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

New Zealand XI: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Muhammad Abbas, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will O’Rourke, Jayden Lennox

Title: Mustafizur Injured as New Zealand Opt to Bat in Dhaka