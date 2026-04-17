US intelligence detects signs China is weighing giving Iran advance radar systems

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American intelligence agencies have detected indications that China is considering the delivery of advanced radar systems to Iran to support its defense against ongoing Us and Israeli military operations.

According to reports from the Defense Intelligence Agency, these systems—specifically X-band and Uhf-band radars like the Ylc-8b—are designed to significantly enhance Tehran's ability to detect and track low-flying drones, cruise missiles, and even advanced stealth aircraft such as the F-35 and B-2 bomber, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The potential transfer of this technology points to a deepening, though informal, alignment between Beijing and Tehran aimed at counterbalancing US ambitions in the Middle East.

Intelligence assessments also suggest that Iran has already utilized Chinese satellite imagery and the Beidou navigation system to improve its targeting precision during the current conflict. This cooperation allows China to observe how its military hardware performs against top-tier Western assets in real-time combat scenarios.

While the Chinese embassy has denied providing weapons to any party in the conflict, US officials remain concerned that these systems could be routed through third countries to maintain plausible deniability. President Donald Trump has warned that any direct military assistance from China to Iran would result in "big problems" and potential economic consequences, including high tariffs. Despite these warnings, the intelligence community notes that the integration of Chinese sensors and encrypted systems is already helping Iran harden its defenses against electronic warfare and high-precision strikes.

News.Az