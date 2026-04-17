Tesla hires Taiwan chip engineers for AI factory

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Tesla is recruiting semiconductor engineers in Taiwan for its ambitious “Terafab” project, a vertically integrated chip manufacturing complex aimed at powering its artificial intelligence and robotics ambitions



According to job postings, the company is hiring for multiple engineering roles requiring expertise in advanced chipmaking processes, with a particular focus on cutting-edge technologies below 7 nanometres, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Taiwan is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s leading contract chipmaker, and offers a highly specialised talent pool with deep experience in next-generation semiconductor production.

Tesla has listed at least nine roles in the region, seeking engineers with over five years of experience in areas such as lithography, etching, thin films and process integration.

The Terafab project, unveiled by Elon Musk, is designed as a fully integrated semiconductor facility combining chip design, manufacturing, packaging and testing in a single location.

The facility is expected to produce a range of advanced chips, including edge AI processors, space-grade semiconductors for satellites, and high-bandwidth memory components.

Several job descriptions highlight experience with 2-nanometre-class technologies and advanced packaging methods such as CoWoS and SoIC—areas where Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem is considered world-leading.

Tesla’s hiring push comes amid a global surge in demand for AI computing power, as companies compete to secure access to advanced chips and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

Capacity constraints at major manufacturers like TSMC have intensified competition, pushing firms to explore in-house chip development and manufacturing strategies.

TSMC said it does not underestimate potential competitors but noted that building a new semiconductor fabrication plant typically takes two to three years, underscoring the complexity of entering the industry.

Tesla has not yet commented on the hiring plans, but the move signals a deeper commitment to controlling its AI hardware stack as it expands into robotics, autonomous systems and large-scale data infrastructure.

News.Az