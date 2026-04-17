Messi buys Barcelona-based club Cornella in surprise move

Cornella, currently competing in Spain’s fifth tier, said Messi’s arrival reflects his commitment to developing local talent and supporting football at the grassroots level.

The move also reconnects the Argentine star with the region where he built his legendary career at FC Barcelona, winning multiple domestic and European titles.

At 38, Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history. He scored a record 672 goals for Barcelona and won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

His decision to invest in a smaller club signals a growing trend among elite players transitioning into ownership roles while still active or shortly after retirement.

Messi is not alone in making such a move. His long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo recently acquired a stake in Spanish side Almeria, highlighting increasing interest from football icons in club ownership.

Cornella, whose stadium holds around 1,500 spectators, said the project under Messi will focus on sustainable development, youth investment and strengthening the club’s local identity.

The club added that Messi’s involvement aims to boost both sporting performance and institutional growth, guided by a long-term strategic vision.

For Messi, the move represents not just an investment—but a step toward shaping the future of football beyond his playing career.