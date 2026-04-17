Star-studded cast joins new 'Street Fighter' reboot trailer - VIDEO

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Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are among the star-studded cast appearing in the new Street Fighter reboot.

On Thursday, April 16, Paramount Pictures and Legendary released the new trailer for Street Fighter, an adaptation of the famed Japanese video game series Street Fighter and a reboot of the franchise’s two previous film adaptations, released in 1994 and 2009, News.Az reports, citing People.

The film sees Centineo, 29, and Andrew Koji portray fan-favorite video game characters Ken Masters and Ryu, who are brought into a worldwide tournament full of fighters.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Koji, 38) and Ken Masters are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury,” reads an official synopsis for the movie. “But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

“Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters,” the synopsis adds.

Momoa, 46, appears in the movie as Blanka, while Jackson, 50, portrays the character Balrog. The pair are joined by a large ensemble cast that also includes professional wrestlers Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai as Akuma and Cody Rhodes as Guile, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, comedian Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, and Eric André as Don Sauvage. Musician Orville Peck plays Vega, while Olivier Richters is Zangief, Hirooki Goto is E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham is Juli, Alexander Volkanovski is Joe; Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney plays Marvin and Mel Jarnson portrays Cammy.

The new Street Fighter is the third effort to adapt the video game series for the big screen. Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen and Kylie Minogue starred in a movie of the same name in 1994, seven years after the video games debuted; in 2009, Smallville star Kristin Kreuk led Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.

News.Az