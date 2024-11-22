Sylvester Stallone finalizing two-season deal for Tulsa King renewal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sylvester Stallone, star and executive producer of Tulsa King, is nearing a new agreement to continue on the hit Paramount+ drama for two more seasons.

With him on board, Tulsa King is poised to get a two-season renewal for Seasons 3 and 4, sources said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Noone would comment, but I hear Stallone is getting a raise from the $1.5M per episode he was paid in Season 2, which was up from $750,000 an episode for Season 1.A two-season pickup for Tulsa King would not be a surprise as it comes on the heels of a strong second season whose finale debuted Sunday. The Season 2 opener set series highs with 2M global views on premiere day, 5.4M over the first seven days. Through 35 days, Season 2 averaged more than 10M global households, outpacing Season 1 by 8%.According to sources, Tulsa King could go beyond four seasons, with spinoffs also a possibility in the vein of Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe.In Tulsa King, Stallone stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a fresh-out-of-prison mafia caporegime who establishes a new criminal empire in Oklahoma.He executive produces alongside series creator Sheridan, writer Terence Winter, and director Craig Zisk. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox also executive produce. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+ and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

News.Az