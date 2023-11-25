Symposium of Turkic world architects in Azerbaijan's Shusha continues with panel sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second day of the symposium of Turkic world architects, held as part of series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, saw panel sessions on various topics, News.Az reports.

The first session will include discussions on "Historical urban landscape protection and regeneration policies" and "Protection, restoration and conservation of monuments".

The two-day event, organized by the Shusha City State Reserve Department and supported by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, brings together about 60 architects from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

