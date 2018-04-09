Syria: Death toll from chemical attack rises to over 70

The civilian death toll rose to 78 from Saturday's chemical attack by the Syrian regime in Douma, a district in Eastern Ghouta, local doctors said on Sunday.

Suleman Kakeh and Ayman Arbash, two doctors in the Damascus suburb, confirmed the fatalities in a report exclusively available with Anadolu Agency.

Footage from the region shows many civilians are not bleeding but are foaming at the mouth and nose.

Syria Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said 70 civilians had been killed in the attack by the regime forces in which toxic gas was used.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the latest attack calling it a violation of international law.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the OIC secretary general said: "I condemn Bashar al-Assad's attacks on defenseless civilians."

Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said the international community should step up to protect Syrian civilians.

The EU said that evidence in Douma pointed out the Syrian regime was responsible for the attack.

Currently, 100,000 people are living under a blockade in about a seven-square-kilometre area of Douma.

On March 19, the regime forces launched a chlorine gas attack in Eastern Ghouta.

U.K-based Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said in a recent report that the regime has launched 214 chemical attacks since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

News.Az

News.Az