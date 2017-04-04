Syria places responsibility for chemical attacks in Idlib on terrorists
- 04 Apr 2017 18:27
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120398
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/syria-places-responsibility-for-chemical-attacks-in-idlib-on-terrorists Copied
Syria’s Defense Ministry has placed responsibility for chemical attacks in Idlib on terrorist groups and their supporters, APA reports quoting TASS.
"Terrorist groups and those who are behind them are responsible for the use of chemical and toxic agents and disregard of the lives of civilians in their own interests," the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
News.Az