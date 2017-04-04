Yandex metrika counter

Syria places responsibility for chemical attacks in Idlib on terrorists

  • World
  • Share
Syria places responsibility for chemical attacks in Idlib on terrorists

Syria’s Defense Ministry has placed responsibility for chemical attacks in Idlib on terrorist groups and their supporters, APA reports quoting TASS.

"Terrorist groups and those who are behind them are responsible for the use of chemical and toxic agents and disregard of the lives of civilians in their own interests," the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      