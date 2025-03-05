Syria's new leadership creates constitutional declaration amid controversy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria's interim government has formed a seven-member committee to draft a constitutional declaration, marking a key step in the country's transition following the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024.

The committee, appointed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, is tasked with filling the constitutional void left by the annulment of the 2012 constitution and guiding Syria toward stability after years of civil war, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

However, leaks of the draft have already sparked heated debate, particularly over a provision requiring the president to be Muslim, raising concerns about exclusion and the future of democratic governance.

The formation of the committee follows sweeping changes by Syria’s new leadership, including the dissolution of parliament, the dismantling of security branches long accused of human rights violations, and the suspension of all exceptional laws. The new administration has pledged to rebuild national institutions and establish a security apparatus to protect citizens, setting the stage for Syria’s reconstruction and path to democracy.

The constitutional committee includes legal scholars and experts from across Syria. Among them are two women: Riyan Kahilan, head of the public law department at Damascus University, and Bahia Mardini, a Syrian writer and journalist with a doctorate in international law from the University of Northampton. Mardini’s appointment has been controversial due to her past association with Jamil Hassan, a former Syrian Air Force Intelligence chief who is under international sanctions.

