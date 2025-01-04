Syria to resume international flights to and from Damascus on Tuesday

Syria to resume international flights to and from Damascus on Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria said on Saturday that the country's main airport in Damascus would resume incoming and outgoing international flights starting next week after commercial trips were halted following last month's takeover, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post .

"We announce we will start receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from" Tuesday, state news agency SANA said, quoting Ashhad al-Salibi, who heads the Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority. International aid planes have already been landing in Syria, and internal flights have also resumed.

News.Az