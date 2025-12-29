Syrian forces move into coastal cities after violent clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Syrian army entered central Latakia and Tartus on Sunday after armed groups linked to the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime attacked civilians and security forces. The Defense Ministry said the deployment is intended to restore order amid escalating unrest that has killed several people and injured dozens during recent protests, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said army units, backed by armored vehicles, have been deployed to central districts of the coastal cities of Latakia and Tartus to restore stability. The operation follows attacks by armed groups linked to the former regime of Bashar al-Assad targeting civilians and state security forces.

Escalation of Violence During Protests

The decision for a military deployment came after a sharp increase in violence on Sunday. Official Syrian media reported that three people were killed and at least 60 others were wounded in Latakia when remnants of the fallen regime attacked security forces and civilians during demonstrations. Similar protests, calling for federalism and opposing the Damascus government, were also reported in Tartus, Hama, and Homs.

Calls for Federalism and Regional Tensions

The protests were reportedly sparked by a call from Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Alawite Supreme Council, following a deadly mosque attack in Homs on Friday. Ghazal, known for his ties to the former Baathist government, urged supporters to demand "political federalism and international protection." Despite heavy security measures at the gatherings, some protesters in Latakia and Jableh assaulted security forces and damaged their vehicles.

New Administration Pursues Security Crackdown

This unrest presents a direct challenge to the new transitional administration under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, which was formed in January after Assad fled to Russia. The administration has pledged to tighten security nationwide and pursue elements of the former regime accused of stirring instability. The current military intervention in these key coastal cities underscores the ongoing struggle to establish control and secure the country after the end of the decades-long Baath Party rule.

