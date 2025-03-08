Syrian interim president urges Assad’s loyalists to lay down arms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has called on the armed loyalists of the country’s ousted president Bashar Assad to lay down their arms.

"The remnants of the former regime need to take the initiative and lay down their arms," al-Sharaa said in a video address on Telegram posted by his office, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He stressed that the country’s new authorities "would persecute the remnants of the fallen regime" and those who "continue to attack the people will be brought to fair trial.".

The recent clashes between forces loyal to Syria’s new government and supporters of ousted President Bashar Assad have resulted in more than 200 deaths.

