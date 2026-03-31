Four injured in Dubai from falling debris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were injured when debris from an intercepted object fell on homes in southern Dubai, authorities announced, News.Az reports.

“Debris from an intercept fell on residential houses in southern Dubai, causing property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

Authorities confirm that they are responding to an incident caused by debris from a successful interception that fell on residential houses in southern Dubai, resulting in property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 31, 2026

News.Az