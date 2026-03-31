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Four injured in Dubai from falling debris

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Four injured in Dubai from falling debris
Source: Getty Images

Four people were injured when debris from an intercepted object fell on homes in southern Dubai, authorities announced, News.Az reports.

“Debris from an intercept fell on residential houses in southern Dubai, causing property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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