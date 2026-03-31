Multiple blasts heard in Dubai as missile and drone threats rise

Multiple blasts heard in Dubai as missile and drone threats rise

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Several Gulf states have experienced another day of missile and drone attacks linked to Iran.

In Dubai, five explosions were reported within the past hour, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier, a fire broke out at Dubai’s port after a Kuwaiti-flagged oil tanker was hit, according to Kuwait’s state-owned oil company. No injuries were reported.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar all confirmed intercepting attacks overnight.

Dubai experienced heavy stormy weather, including thunder, but interception blasts from defence systems were clearly audible.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis Management Authority, together with the Ministry of Defence, confirmed that air defences were actively responding to missile and drone threats from Iran.

Authorities noted that key locations—including an air base south of downtown Dubai, Jebel Ali port, and multiple coastal facilities toward Abu Dhabi—have recently been potential or direct targets of Iranian attacks.

News.Az