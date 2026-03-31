Iranian attacks deplete Gulf nations' interceptor missiles: Report

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Gulf countries have reportedly exhausted around 2,400 interceptor missiles since February 28, nearly depleting their stockpiles held before the recent escalation in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Iran has launched nearly 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones targeting Gulf states.

Over the past weekend alone, the region witnessed up to 40 launches per day—double the usual daily average.

Most of the expended interceptors are Patriot PAC-3 and GEM-T missiles, of which Gulf countries had fewer than 2,800 in reserve prior to the war, according to Bloomberg.

News.Az