What is happening across Gulf countries this morning?

What is happening across Gulf countries this morning?

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Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported that an Iranian attack on the Al-Salmi oil tanker at Dubai Port caused a fire and warned of a potential oil spill.

Saudi Arabia announced it intercepted eight ballistic missiles, three of which were aimed at Riyadh, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Saudi Defence Ministry added that 10 drones were also intercepted and destroyed in recent hours.

Saudi Civil Defence reported that debris from a downed drone in Al-Kharj province injured two people and damaged six houses.

The UAE confirmed that its defence systems are actively responding to missile and drone threats from Iran.

News.Az