Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the government collapsed in Damascus on December 8. Photo: Omar Sanadiki/AP

Syria’s armed opposition has reportedly gained full control of the Latakia province, which hosts Russian military bases, according to a local source.

Armed units entered the cities of Tartus and Jableh after the opposition announced the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Assad, the source told TASS, News.Az reports.The source also stressed that opposition members had not penetrated Russia’s bases in Tartus and Hmeimim."Yesterday, the opposition took full control of the Latakia province, including the cities of Tartus and Jableh. The opposition's armed forces did not and have no plans to penetrate the Russian military bases, which continue to operate normally," he noted.On November 27, Syria’s armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on the positions of government forces in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. President Bashar Assad’s opponents seized several big cities by the evening of December 7. On Sunday morning, they entered the Syrian capital of Damascus, while the army withdrew from the city.

News.Az