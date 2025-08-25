Yandex metrika counter

Syrian President meets US delegation led by Barrack

Photo credit: SANA

President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa, met on Monday with a senior US delegation led by US Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack.

The delegation also comprised ranking Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Joe Wilson, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During the meeting, talks centered on the latest developments in Syria and the region, as well as means to enhance dialogue and cooperation to achieve security and stability.


