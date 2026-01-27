Syrian president to visit Moscow for talks with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will reportedly visit Moscow on Wednesday to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

No details were revealed about the visit and no official statements have been released so far by Syrian or Russian authorities, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Al-Sharaa met with Putin in Moscow on Oct. 15 last year, marking his first visit to Russia since assuming office following the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

