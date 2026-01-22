Putin engages in late-night dialogue with US envoys on Ukraine peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting late Thursday with senior US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss a potential plan to end the war in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, indicating a renewed push in stalled peace efforts.

The talks began shortly before midnight in Moscow, coming hours after US President Donald Trump said a deal to end the conflict was “reasonably close.” Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had earlier indicated that negotiations had narrowed down to “one last issue,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Confirming the meeting a day earlier, Putin told a gathering of Russia’s Security Council that he would meet Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Kushner to “continue dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement.” He said discussions would also cover Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” idea and the potential use of frozen Russian assets.

The United States has been holding parallel discussions with Moscow, Kyiv and European leaders, reviewing multiple draft frameworks aimed at ending the war. Despite repeated assurances from Trump that an agreement was within reach, a final deal has so far remained elusive.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 after years of fighting in the country’s east, triggering the most serious confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War era.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian delegation was en route to the United Arab Emirates, where it is expected to meet representatives from Russia and the United States starting Friday.

