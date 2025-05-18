He also noted that Ukraine's hasty accession to the EU, which Brussels advocates, would lead to a direct military clash with Russia. "They want to push Ukraine to join the European Union, and us to a war of the Ukrainian-European Union" with Russia, Szijjarto warned, speaking of EU leaders. The minister stressed that Ukraine is not ready to join the community "in any aspect."
Szijjarto calls for not allowing Ukraine into the EU
Ukraine should not be accepted into the European Union because it is the most corrupt country in Europe and will become a source of crime for other members of the community.
This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, speaking at a meeting of the leadership and activists of the ruling party "Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Union" in Budapest, which was called "Fight Club", News.Az informs via TASS.
"Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe, which is at war. It is a country from which hundreds of thousands of workers would flood the Hungarian labor market. If we let them into the European Union, it will become a place where the Ukrainian mafia will appear," the Hungarian foreign minister said at a meeting broadcast live on national television.