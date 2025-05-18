+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine should not be accepted into the European Union because it is the most corrupt country in Europe and will become a source of crime for other members of the community.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, speaking at a meeting of the leadership and activists of the ruling party "Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Union" in Budapest, which was called "Fight Club", News.Az informs via TASS.

"Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe, which is at war. It is a country from which hundreds of thousands of workers would flood the Hungarian labor market. If we let them into the European Union, it will become a place where the Ukrainian mafia will appear," the Hungarian foreign minister said at a meeting broadcast live on national television.

He also noted that Ukraine's hasty accession to the EU, which Brussels advocates, would lead to a direct military clash with Russia. "They want to push Ukraine to join the European Union, and us to a war of the Ukrainian-European Union" with Russia, Szijjarto warned, speaking of EU leaders. The minister stressed that Ukraine is not ready to join the community "in any aspect."

News.Az