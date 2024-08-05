Tel Aviv unaware when Iran would react

+ ↺ − 16 px

he Zionist media sources admitted that the Tel Aviv regime is unaware of Iran's reaction to the assassination of martyr Haniyeh, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

The Israeli regime is still confused about how and when Iran will respond to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of Hamas movement.The Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth wrote in this regard, "Israel is not sure about the time of Iran's reaction and preparations are underway for an immediate attack that may be carried out at any moment."Zionist TV also reported that according to estimations, Iran's possible response will focus on military targets, and this response will be more severe than the "True Promise" operation.Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were martyred in their residence in the Iranian capital early last Wednesday.They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

