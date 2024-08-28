Telegram CEO Durov taken to Paris court -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram, is scheduled to appear in court in Paris on Wednesday, where he may face formal charges.

#Durov's trial is currently underway



The #judgement may extend his arrest for another 48 hours or release the #Telegram founder. pic.twitter.com/0tgLxOYUE2 — News.Az (@news_az) August 28, 2024

According to a source, Durov has already been taken to a court in Paris, News.Az reports citing AFP.His initial detention for questioning has concluded, the source claimed.Durov, 39, was detained at Le Bourget airport in Paris late Saturday. He is under suspicion for allegedly failing to address illicit content on Telegram, the popular social network with 900 million users. Telegram has denied these allegations.

