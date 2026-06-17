Telegram moves court against India’s exam-linked ban order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegram has moved to court in India challenging government directions that restrict the platform ahead of a crucial medical college entrance examination scheduled for June 21, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, which agreed to hear the case on an urgent basis.

India’s federal National Testing Agency said on Tuesday that the restriction on Telegram has been imposed for a “defined and limited period ending June 22.”

The entrance test for undergraduate medical programs is being held after a previous exam conducted on May 3 was cancelled last month following a paper leak. The re-exam is expected to involve nearly 2.3 million registered candidates.

The decision has drawn criticism from Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

“India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps,” he added.

News.Az