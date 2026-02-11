Telegram showdown: Durov says Moscow is repeating Iran’s mistake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has criticized the reported slowdown of the messaging platform in Russia, comparing the situation to Iran’s failed attempt to block the service several years ago.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Durov said Iran tried to use similar restrictions about eight years ago but ultimately failed. According to him, many users in Iran still access Telegram today by bypassing state-imposed technical limits and censorship measures, News.Az reports.

The comments came after Russia’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, officially confirmed on February 10 that it had begun the process of restricting Telegram’s operation in the country. The decision reportedly triggered debate among political figures and experts, with critics questioning how the measures were introduced.

Russian media reports suggest the move could be part of broader efforts to regulate foreign digital platforms and potentially encourage users to shift to domestic alternatives.

Authorities have not yet provided detailed explanations about the long-term scope of the restrictions. Discussions around the impact on users, digital freedoms and the tech sector are continuing.

News.Az