T-Mobile names Srini Gopalan as next CEO

T-Mobile US announced that Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan will succeed Mike Sievert as CEO, effective November 1.

Sievert, who has led the company since April 2020, will become vice chairman and focus on long-term strategy, innovation, talent development, and external relations, the company said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the announcement, T-Mobile shares fell nearly 2% in premarket trading.

