Taiwan calls first tariff talks with US ‘smooth’

Taiwan’s leader said Saturday said that Taipei had a "smooth" first round of negotiations on tariffs with the United States.

William Lai Ching-te said the island's economy is "resilient" and that authorities have launched strategies to cushion the impact of new US tariffs such as providing support to affected industries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lai also said that Taipei will not retaliate against the tariffs Washington has imposed on the island but will instead import more US merchandise to narrow the trade deficit.

US President Donald Trump previously imposed a 32% tariff on the island's goods but on Wednesday paused for 90 days the tariffs on every country, except for China, while keeping a base 10% tariff.

