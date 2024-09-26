Taiwan detects dozens of Chinese military aircraft, vessels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan announced Thursday that it had detected 43 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around the island within a 24-hour period. These movements coincided with a Japanese warship's transit through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

In a statement, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said: "34 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ (air defence identification zone)," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."An illustration released by the ministry showed the aircraft surrounding the island except for the northeastern coast.The record this year came on July 11 when Taipei said it detected 66 Chinese military aircraft in a 24-hour window.China has said it would never renounce the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and has ramped up military pressures on the island in recent years.

News.Az