Taiwan probes ex-TSMC exec over trade secrets
Taiwan prosecutors raided the homes of former TSMC senior executive Wei-Jen Lo after the chipmaker accused him of leaking trade secrets. Computers, USB drives, and other evidence were seized, and a court approved the confiscation of Lo’s shares and real estate.

Lo, who retired from TSMC after 21 years and recently joined Intel, is suspected of violating Taiwan's National Security Act. TSMC has filed a lawsuit in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, alleging he transferred confidential information to Intel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Intel denied the claims, stating it has strict policies to prevent misuse of third-party intellectual property. The company said Lo is respected in the semiconductor industry and that talent movement between companies is common. Lo was instrumental in TSMC’s mass production of advanced 5nm, 3nm, and 2nm chips before joining Intel in October.

 
 
 

