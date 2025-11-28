Taiwan probes ex-TSMC exec over trade secrets

Lo, who retired from TSMC after 21 years and recently joined Intel, is suspected of violating Taiwan's National Security Act. TSMC has filed a lawsuit in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, alleging he transferred confidential information to Intel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Intel denied the claims, stating it has strict policies to prevent misuse of third-party intellectual property. The company said Lo is respected in the semiconductor industry and that talent movement between companies is common. Lo was instrumental in TSMC’s mass production of advanced 5nm, 3nm, and 2nm chips before joining Intel in October.