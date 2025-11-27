Intel denies TSMC claims of executive leaking secrets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intel has denied allegations by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) that its executive Wei-Jen Lo, formerly a TSMC VP, leaked trade secrets. Intel said it sees “no merit” to the claims and emphasized its strict policies against misuse of third-party intellectual property.

Lo, who helped TSMC with 5nm, 3nm, and 2nm chip production, joined Intel in October after a 21-year career at TSMC, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

TSMC filed a lawsuit in Taiwan alleging Lo may have disclosed confidential information to Intel. Taiwan’s economy ministry is investigating whether the case involves core technology infringement or national security concerns.

News.Az