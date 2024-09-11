Taiwan reports Chinese warplanes approaching island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan's armed forces said that 19 aircraft from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force were approaching the island.

According to the military, the aircraft, which included J-16 fighter jets and KJ-500 radar detection planes, began approaching Taiwan at 07:00 local time on September 11, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Fourteen of these aircraft reportedly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's air defense identification zone in the northern, central, and southwestern regions.The report also noted that between 06:00 on September 10 and 06:00 on September 11, Taiwan detected 21 PLA aircraft, nine military vessels, and one PRC government vessel nearing the island.Taiwan has been governed separately since 1949, following the retreat of Kuomintang forces after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing, however, regards Taiwan as a province of the People's Republic of China.

News.Az