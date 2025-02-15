Taiwan's military training jet crashes due to engine failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Taiwan Air Force AT-5 Brave Eagle, a domestically developed advanced jet trainer, crashed on February 15 after reporting engine failure.

The pilot was able to safely eject from the aircraft, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It was the first major setback for the AT-5 Brave Eagle, made by state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp with a budget of T$68.6 billion ($2.1 billion). The first test flight in 2020.

Taiwan's air force said the aircraft took off from the Chihhang air base in Taitung on the island's east coast for a weapons training mission and then reported the failure of both its engines.

The single pilot flying the dual-cockpit aircraft was rescued after parachuting out, while the jet, which had only 183 flying hours, crashed into the sea, it said, adding that an investigation team has been set up.

Taiwan's air force plans on taking 66 units by 2026 to replace its aging predecessor the AT-3 and U.S.-made F-5 training aircraft, which have suffered a series of crashes in recent years.

