Taiwan president Lai rejects China pressure and pledges stronger defense amid US tensions

Lai said Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by “foreign forces” and stressed that the island must be able to protect itself while maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated that Taiwan’s democracy and freedom should not be treated as provocation, adding that no country has the right to annex the island, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump suggested in an interview that arms sales to Taiwan could be used as leverage in negotiations with Beijing following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump also indicated he might speak directly with Lai, who said he would use any such opportunity to highlight China’s role in increasing regional tensions.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification. Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office called on people in Taiwan to work with China toward what it described as “national rejuvenation” and future reunification.