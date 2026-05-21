AMD commits over $10 billion to Taiwan AI sector

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Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said on Thursday that it will invest more than $10 billion across Taiwan’s AI ecosystem as it expands strategic partnerships and strengthens its manufacturing capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. chipmaker said it will collaborate with Taiwanese firms ASE Technology Holding and Siliconware Precision Industries to develop more power-efficient technologies for AI systems and processors, according to a statement.

The investment is part of AMD’s broader effort to scale up its artificial intelligence hardware ecosystem and deepen ties with key manufacturing partners in Taiwan.

News.Az