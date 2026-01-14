Taiwan seeks arrest of OnePlus CEO over illegal hires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, accusing him of illegally operating a business and hiring more than 70 employees in the country.

The Shilin District Prosecutors Office said two Taiwanese citizens were also indicted for helping Lau recruit staff and run business operations that violated Taiwanese law regulating cross-strait activities. The charges date back to November 2025, according to local media, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

OnePlus, based in Shenzhen, China, conducts smartphone software research and development in Taiwan. The company became an independent sub-brand under Oppo in 2021. Requests for comment from OnePlus, Oppo, and Lau were not immediately answered.

Taiwan has increasingly blocked Chinese companies from hiring local tech talent, citing risks of intellectual property loss. Authorities say some firms used shell companies or foreign agencies to disguise recruitment efforts. In August 2025, Taiwan investigated 16 Chinese companies for allegedly poaching semiconductor and other high-tech employees.

