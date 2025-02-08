Taiwan sends officials to US to discuss possible Trump tariffs

Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many economies by Monday or Tuesday, a major escalation of his offensive to reshape global trade relationships in ways he considers to be in America's favour.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Kuo said the ministry has made preparations for any U.S. tariffs, declining to give details.

Asked about chip tariffs, Kuo said he had dispatched a deputy minister and a deputy section chief to Washington. He did not identify them or offer further details.