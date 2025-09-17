Taiwan unveils first missile jointly manufactured with U.S. company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan on Wednesday unveiled its first missile to be jointly manufactured with a U.S. company, marking a significant step in the growing defense cooperation between Taipei and Washington amid rising tensions with China.

The missile, named Barracuda-500, was displayed by the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) ahead of the Taipei Aerospace and Defence Technology Exhibition. The autonomous, low-cost cruise missile, designed by U.S. defense technology startup Anduril Industries, is intended for group attacks on warships and functions similarly to exploding drones, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has pledged to deepen security cooperation with the U.S. and develop weapons jointly. Through technology transfer, Taiwan plans to mass-produce the Barracuda-500 locally, aiming to build its defense capabilities swiftly and efficiently while keeping the cost per missile below T$6.5 million ($216,493).

“This is a new endeavour. We aim to build our own defense capabilities more swiftly and efficiently, incorporating the latest technologies,” said NCSIST president Li Shih-chiang. He emphasized the island’s need for self-reliance: “Should hostilities break out, should we face a blockade, we are not like Ukraine — all our resilience must be built upon this island.”

Details such as production timelines and expected volumes were not disclosed. During the three-day trade show, NCSIST plans to sign two contracts and six Memorandums of Understanding with U.S. and Canadian companies.

Taiwan has set a goal of increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2030, up from a projected 3.3% next year, and seeks greater international support beyond the United States to bolster its defense capabilities against China’s growing military pressure.

