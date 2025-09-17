Taliban imposes total ban on fibre optic internet in northern Afghanistan

Haji Attaullah Zaid, a provincial Taliban government spokesman, said the "complete ban" of cable internet was ordered by Afghanistan's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Mr Zaid added that the measure "was taken to prevent immorality, and an alternative will be built within the country for necessities".

It's unclear why Balkh province was chosen for the ban, or if the shutdown would spread to other provinces.

Local news outlet, Afghanistan International, reports that the fibre optic internet ban will be nationwide and is already in effect in the Kandahar, Uruzgan, Helmand and Nimroz provinces.