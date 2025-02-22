Taliban restart house-to-house searches in Kabul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Taliban have resumed house-to-house searches in parts of Kabul, raising concerns among residents, according to sources.

The searches began Saturday morning in the Khair Khana neighborhood north of the city and could expand to other areas of the capital, the sources said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Taliban have not provided an official explanation for the renewed inspections, which some Kabul residents say have deepened fear and distrust in the city.

The searches come at a time of reported internal divisions within the Taliban and a series of security incidents across the country. Human rights organizations have previously raised alarms over the group’s growing restrictions on civil liberties since returning to power in August 2021.

It remains unclear how long the latest operation will continue.

In February 2022, the Taliban conducted widespread house searches throughout Kabul, a move they claimed was aimed at uncovering criminal activity. At the time, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid described the effort as a “clearing operation,” asserting that homes were raided only if authorities had received specific reports of illegal activity. However, Western diplomats and rights groups suggested that the searches had targeted ordinary citizens rather than criminals.

The latest round of inspections has renewed concerns about the Taliban’s approach to governance and security, as Afghans navigate an increasingly repressive environment under their rule.

News.Az