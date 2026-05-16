Haaland to voice Viking warrior in animated film

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Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is set to voice a fierce Viking warrior in a new animated film, in what producers described as an inspired casting choice, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The Manchester City centre-forward, who has frequently been compared to a marauding Viking due to his record-breaking goal-scoring pace, will take on the role in the upcoming animated feature.

Film producers confirmed at the Cannes Film Festival that Haaland is part of the cast of “Viqueens”, directed by fellow Norwegian Harald Zwart, known for “The Karate Kid”.

The children’s film is scheduled for release on Christmas Day and is set in a fictional world featuring fearless warrior girls, icy fjords, and Silk Road mythology.

News.Az