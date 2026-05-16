Iraq’s new PM Ali al-Zaidi assumes office

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Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi officially assumed office on Saturday, succeeding Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

A formal handover ceremony was held in the capital, Baghdad, where the new prime minister officially took charge of his office.

On May 14, the Iraqi parliament passed a vote of confidence in al-Zaidi and 14 ministers in his cabinet, while postponing votes on nine other ministerial positions.

This move paved the way for the new government to begin its work.

On April 27, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi tasked al-Zaidi with forming a new government after the Coordination Framework Alliance, the largest parliamentary bloc, agreed to nominate him for the premiership.

Under Iraq’s political quota system, the presidency is held by a Kurdish representative, the prime ministership by a Shia representative, and the parliamentary speakership by a Sunni representative, positions currently held by Amidi, al-Zaidi, and Hebat al-Halbousi, respectively.

News.Az