Harvard endowment chief Narvekar plans retirement

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The head of Harvard University’s nearly $57 billion endowment, N.P. Narvekar, has informed the university’s board that he plans to retire, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

WSJ said Narvekar has not set a definitive departure date but has discussed the possibility of stepping down in late 2027.

Harvard Management Company, the university’s investment arm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Narvekar joined Harvard’s investment arm as CEO in December 2016, according to its website. Before that, he served as CEO of Columbia University Investment Management Company.

Harvard’s endowment is the largest university endowment in the world and grew by nearly $4 billion to $56.9 billion in fiscal 2025, supported by strong investment returns despite cuts to the school’s research funding by the Trump administration.

News.Az