Talking Heads legend David Byrne, 73, announces surprise wedding to fiancée Mala Gaonkar, 55

David Byrne, the iconic former frontman of Talking Heads, is tying the knot this week with fiancée Mala Gaonkar. The couple shared the happy news in a now-expired Instagram Story, just weeks after hinting at their engagement in an interview with The Sunday Times.

In a heartfelt post, Byrne revealed that he had created a mostly instrumental playlist to accompany their wedding reception, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I’m getting married this week, and made an almost entirely instrumental playlist while our guests eat an amazing and spicy dinner,” he wrote. Byrne explained his choice: “Words & lyrics can be distracting — the ear goes to them, especially if it’s a song one knows. So, I opted for buoyant instrumentals that will create a hopeful and joyous atmosphere … and that folks can also ignore at the same time.”

Mala Gaonkar, 55, is a successful businesswoman and hedge fund manager who has collaborated with Byrne on several immersive visual projects since 2016. The wedding playlist spans 42 tracks over two and a half hours and features a mix of legendary and contemporary artists, including Brian Eno, Herbie Hancock, and Post Malone.

Byrne and Gaonkar’s low-key wedding announcement is a testament to their preference for intimate celebrations, with music thoughtfully curated to enhance the joyous occasion.

