Two crew missing after fire erupts aboard vessel off Oman

Two crew missing after fire erupts aboard vessel off Oman

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The fire started in the engine room of a tanker 37km (20 nautical miles) northeast of Oman’s Sohar, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to UKMTO, one casualty without giving further details. It did not report the cause of the fire.

Both US and Iranian forces have attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire took hold in April.

Thousands of vessels remain stranded in the critical waterway as both sides enforce dualling blockades.

News.Az